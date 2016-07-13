Claire Porter
July 13, 2016 11:30 AM
Name: Claire Porter
Parents: Hope and Myles Porter of Shipman
Birth weight: 5 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 5:40
Date: July 7, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Chloe Murray (7)
Grandparents: Bo & Keith Murray, Shipman; Gina Porter, Otto Lindsey, Piasa; Scott Dwiggins, West Alton
Great Grandparents: Debbie & Fred Robinson, O'Fallon; Fan & Otto Lindsey, Brighton
