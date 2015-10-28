Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
CJD E-Store to host Yard Sale this Saturday

October 28, 2015 1:56 PM
CJD is hosting a Yard Sale in the parking lot of the CJD E-Store on Oct. 31, from 7am-11am.

This event is a multifamily yard sale that will have multiple tables of various items including: furniture, wedding decor, children’s toys, globes, bikes, household items, clothes, shoes, vintage beer cans & signage and much more!

CJD E-Store is located at 513 E. St. Louis Ave. in East Altonwhere the sale will be set up in the parking lot. 

On the day of the yard sale, the E-Store will open early at 8:00 a.m. and will have a 10% off sale that lasts all day.

