ALTON - CJD E-Cycling will be holding an electronic recycling event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, at the their location at 513 E. St. Louis Avenue in East Alton.

CJD E-Cycling is one of the few business in the area that will take old CRT, projection, console TVs and CRT computer monitors for a fee between $5-$25 depending on size.

In addition to TVs other accepted items include PC towers, cable boxes, cellphones, wireless modems, servers, audio equipment, holiday lights, LED/LCD TVs and monitors, printers, video game consoles and much more.

Collection centers are open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton.

