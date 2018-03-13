EDWARDSVILLE - Calling all residents, schools, businesses, and municipalities!

This weekend, CJD E-Cycling will be teaming up with the Metro East Home & Garden Show to host an E-Waste Drive from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 17th at 6305 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Bring us your servers, switches, PC towers, printers, rechargeable batteries and other technical equipment. CRT, Console, Projection & Plasma TVs and CRT computer monitors will be accepted with a minimal charge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Recycle anything with a cord & anything metal!

Additional items accepted include:

  • Landline phones
  • Cable boxes
  • Cell phones
  • Wireless modems
  • Servers
  • Audio and video equipment
  • Holiday lights
  • Home electronics
  • Printers
  • Additional telecommunication items

Please note that CRT, Projection, Plasma, & Console televisions will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $30 based on size with voucher program; computer monitors with no tower will be accepted with a minimal charge of $5-$10.

We have collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville & East Alton to meet your recycling needs. Visit us at www.cjdecycling.com.

More like this:

Aug 15, 2023 - Edwardsville Municipal Band Presents "The High Seas" Concert In The Park On Thursday

Sep 19, 2023 - Haine Gets Hold On Man Held With Aggravated Stalking Charge In First Hearing Under SAFE-T Act

Apr 6, 2023 - L&C to Hold eWaste Drive April 21-22

Aug 8, 2023 - Edwardsville Municipal Band Presents "A Musical Potpourri" Concert In The Park

Aug 28, 2023 - Rescheduled Edwardsville Municipal Band Concert To Be Held Thursday

 