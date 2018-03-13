CJD E-Cycling to team up with Metro East Home & Garden Show for e-waste drive on March 17
EDWARDSVILLE - Calling all residents, schools, businesses, and municipalities!
This weekend, CJD E-Cycling will be teaming up with the Metro East Home & Garden Show to host an E-Waste Drive from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 17th at 6305 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025
Bring us your servers, switches, PC towers, printers, rechargeable batteries and other technical equipment. CRT, Console, Projection & Plasma TVs and CRT computer monitors will be accepted with a minimal charge.
Recycle anything with a cord & anything metal!
Additional items accepted include:
- Landline phones
- Cable boxes
- Cell phones
- Wireless modems
- Servers
- Audio and video equipment
- Holiday lights
- Home electronics
- Printers
- Additional telecommunication items
Please note that CRT, Projection, Plasma, & Console televisions will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $30 based on size with voucher program; computer monitors with no tower will be accepted with a minimal charge of $5-$10.
We have collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville & East Alton to meet your recycling needs. Visit us at www.cjdecycling.com.
