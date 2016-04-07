Area residents, schools, businesses and municipalities looking to recycle old electronics can do so at an upcoming E-Waste Drive facilitated by CJD E-cycling.

EVENT: CJD E-Store E-Waste Drive on Saturday, April 9th ; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 513 East St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL.

EVENT: City of Alton E-Waste Drive on Saturday, April 9th ; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4530 N Alby St, Godfrey, IL 62035

Article continues after sponsor message

EVENT: St. John United Church E-Waste Drive on Saturday, April 9th ; 9a.m. to 12 p.m. at216 St. Brighton, IL

Items accepted include anything with a cord, anything metal such as computer towers, servers, cell phones, printers, video game consoles, telecommunications, cable receivers, home electronics, holiday lights, CDs/DVDs, audio and video equipment, rechargeable batteries, LED/LCD TVs and monitors. CRT, console, projection and plasma televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge.

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com or visit us at www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services and drop off locations.

More like this: