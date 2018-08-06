EDWARDSVILLE – CJD E-Cycling will be hosting an electronic recycling drive on August 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. This drive will only be available at their Edwardsville location, 5257 North State Route 157.

CJD E-Cycling will accept almost anything with a cord and anything metal (ferrous or non-ferrous). Commonly received items include flat-screen TVs, laptops, cell phones, audio/video equipment, video game consoles, and household electronics. CJD E-Cycling also accepts CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs for a fee of $5- $30, depending on the size.



CJD E-Cycling is a family owned, full service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East / St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector. It has collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.

