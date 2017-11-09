EDWARDSVILLE - All schools, residents, businesses, and municipalities: GET RID OF THOSE OLD ELECTRONICS!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This Veterans Day weekend, CJD E-Cycling will be hosting drives at both of our location centers. Join us for our upcoming drives this Sat, Nov. 11 in Edwardsville at 5257 N. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL, 62025 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or in East Alton at 513 East St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL, 62024 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

We are now open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will accept:

Article continues after sponsor message

Old CRT, Projection, Console TV’s, & CRT computer monitors for a fee depending on size ($5-$25) (with voucher program), as well as other electronics.

BRING US ANYTHING METAL & ANYTHING WITH A CORD

In addition to TV’s, other items accepted include:

PC towers, cable boxes, your cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment,holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications;

LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, phones, printers, video game consoles, and other electronics.

We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours, drive thru & pickup services to meet your recycling needs

More like this:

Sep 19, 2023 - Metro East Holistic Wellness Fair Brings Alternative Health Options to Edwardsville

Yesterday - Two Vehicles Collide On Alby at East Center Drive In Alton

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Yesterday - Living History Days Festival Promises Free Family Fun in Edwardsville

Sep 26, 2023 - Grow Solar Metro East Hosting “Solar Power Hours”

 