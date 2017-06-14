CJD E-Cycling to hold electronics E-Waste Drive on June 17
EDWARDSVILLE - Calling all surrounding residents, schools, businesses and municipalities of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon!
Are you looking to recycle old electronics?
Look no further. Join our team at CJD E-Cycling as we host an upcoming E-Waste Drive.
Drop off your electronics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 17th at
5257 N. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL.
Electronic Recycling Made Easy!
Bring your servers, switches, PC towers, printers, rechargeable batteries and other technical equipment. CRT, Console, Projection & Plasma TVs and CRT computer monitors will be accepted with a minimal charge.
Recycle anything with a cord & anything metal! Other electronics include (but are not limited to):
landline phones, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio and video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, printers, and additional telecommunication items.
Please note that CRT, Projection, Plasma, & Console televisions will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $30 based on size; computer monitors with no tower will be accepted with a minimal charge of $5-$10.
"We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton to meet your recycling needs," CJD E-Cycling said in a release.
For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com. Visit our website at www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services and drop-off locations.
