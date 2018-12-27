EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON —CJD E-Cycling provides an important electronic recycling service year-round, but it is especially needed just after Christmas.

CJD E-Cycling hosts an After Christmas Cleanout Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at 5257 N. State Route 157, Edwardsville. CJD invites people to bring anything metal and anything without a cord to recycle.

CJD will be accepting electronics, holiday lights, metals and more. For a full list of items accepted, visit www.cjdecycling.com

Article continues after sponsor message

CRT (tube), projection, console, and plasma TVs will be accepted for a minimal fee of $5-$30.

All December long, CJD E-Cycling will be accepting CRT (tube), Plasma, Projection, and Console televisions for a reduced fee. Take advantage of this winter special only until Jan 1 by taking $5 off normal fees with $5 minimum). People must mention online ad or Facebook post at checkout to claim the offer.

Other fees will result from recycled CRT computer monitors that are not accompanied by a tower, ranging from $5-$10.

"We have collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton," CJD E-Cycling said. "For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.

More like this: