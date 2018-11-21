CJD E-Cycling hosts Thanksgiving E-waste drive on Friday and Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - A call is being requested over the Thanksgiving weekend for businesses, residents, and schools to participate in a CJD E-Cycling Thanksgiving E-waste drive.
The E-waste drives will be held on Black Friday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at 5257 N. State St., Route 157, Edwardsville.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Bring electronic equipment such as PC towers, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, holiday lights, servers, audio/video equipment, home electronics, LED/LCD flat screen televisions and monitors, printers, video game consoles, and computer monitors," CJD E-Cycling said in a release. "Also bring metal items such as aluminum cans, electric motors, radiators, bumpers, and converters."
CRT, projection, console, and plasma TVs will be accepted for a minimal fee of $5-$30. Other fees will result from recycled CRT computer monitors that are not accompanied by a tower, ranging from $5-$10.
CJD is a family owned, full-service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East / St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector. It has collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.
More like this: