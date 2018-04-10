ALTON – CJD E-Cycling will be collecting electronic recyclables on Saturday, April 14 from 8 a.m. - noon. The event will take place at the Old Public Landfill, across from Pete’s Lounge and Woodman Collision Center. It is important to note that this drive is for City of Alton residents only. A valid driver’s license or photo ID with address is required for admission.

CJD E-Cycling accepts almost anything with a cord and anything metal (ferrous or non-ferrous), so bring out those old TVs, laptops, and flatscreens. CJD E-Cycling also accepts CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs for a fee of $5-30, depending on the size.

CJD E-Cycling is a family owned, full service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East / St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector. It has collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.

