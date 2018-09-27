GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey will be hosting an e-waste drive with CJD E-Cycling on September 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. This drive is for Godfrey residents only, and ID will be required upon arrival. Bring electronics for donation, big and small, to 6810 Godfrey Road for quick and easy disposal.

CJD E-Cycling accepts anything with a cord, such as LED/LCD flat screen televisions and monitors, printers, video game consoles, and computer monitors. It will also accept anything containing metal, such as PC towers, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, holiday lights, servers, audio/video equipment, and home electronics.

Due to difficulty, bulk, and stricter EPA guidelines, it is becoming more and more difficult to recycle old television sets. CJD E-Cycling will be accepting CRT, projection, console, and plasma TVs for a minimal fee of $5-$30. Other incidental fees may come from recycled CRT computer monitors that are not accompanied by a tower, running from $5-$10.

CJD E-Cycling is a family owned, full service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East / St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector. It has collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.

