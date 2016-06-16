ALTON - Looking for somewhere to recycle your TV’s and electronics? CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take those old CRT, Projection, & Console TV’s off your hands. Come and join us for our upcoming E-Waste Drive.

In addition to TV’s, other items accepted include: anything metal such as PC towers, cable boxes, your cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications, rechargeable batteries; & anything with a cord like LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, CRT, Projection, and Plasma TV’s, phones, printers, video game consoles, &  computer monitors (with no tower).  [Note: Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge $5-$35] based on size.  

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EVENT: CJD E-Cycling E-Waste Drive on Saturday, June 18:  9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5257 N. St. Rt. 157, Edwardsville & 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton

Still need to recycle but missed us at our recent E-Drive? No, problem, we believe in making the recycling process hassle free.  We will be hosting multiple drives all Fall long.  But, you don’t have to wait until our next E-waste Drive to do so; We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville, and East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

Hours of Operation:

East Alton hours:                                                  513E. St. Louis Ave.

Tues, Thurs, Fri 10 am-6pm                                   East Alton, IL, 62024

Article continues after sponsor message

Wed, 10 am-2pm                                                  618-251-8086

Sat 10am-6pm

 

Edwardsville hours:                                              5257 N. St. Rt. 157

Monday-Friday 9am-4:30 pm                                Edwardsville, IL, 62025

                                                                         618-659-9006

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com or visit us at www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services

More like this:

Aug 8, 2024 - Community Rallies for Madison County Food Drive

4 days ago - Rep. Schmidt to Host Shred & Electronic Recycling Event  

Aug 20, 2024 - East Alton Fire Department Hosts Crucial Blood Drive Aug. 30

Nov 3, 2023 - L&C, The Village Of Godfrey, And CJD e-Cycling Partner For e-Waste Drive

Aug 14, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Launches Labor Day Safe Driving Campaign

 