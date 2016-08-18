ALTON - Bring Us Your TV’s! Looking for somewhere to recycle your TV’s and electronics? CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take those old CRT, Projection, & Console TV’s off your hands. Come and join us for our upcoming E-Waste Drive.

EVENT: CJD E-Waste Drive on Saturday, August 20th: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton

In addition to TV’s, other items accepted include: anything metal such as: PC towers, cable boxes, your cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications and anything with a cord like: LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, CRT, Projection, and Plasma TV’s, phones, printers, video game consoles, & computer monitors (with no tower). [Note: Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge $5-$35] based on size.

Still need to recycle but missed us at our recent E-Drive? No, problem, we believe in making the recycling process hassle free. We will be hosting multiple drives all Fall long. But, you don’t have to wait until our next E-waste Drive to do so; We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville, and East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

Hours of Operation:

East Alton hours: 513E. St. Louis Ave.

Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat 10 am-6pm East Alton, IL, 62024

Wed, 10 am-2pm 618-251-8086

Edwardsville hours: 5257 N. St. Rt. 157

Monday-Friday 9am-4:30 pm Edwardsville, IL, 62025

618-659-9006

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com or visit us at www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services

