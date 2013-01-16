Amy E. Elik, Tracy D. Kennett, and Matthew M. McVicar have been promoted to manager and Trisha M. Shrewsberry has been promoted to a supervisor at C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C., Certified Public Accountants. The firm, with offices in Alton, Illinois and St. Charles, Missouri, offers services in accounting, taxation, audit, forensic accounting, and healthcare consulting.

Elik is a graduate of the University of Illinois – Urbana Champaign. She joined the firm in 1995 and has significant experience in long-term care consulting, audits of HUD projects and pension plans, as well as small business and not-for-profit accounting. She is a member of the Rotary Club of the Riverbend and is a presenter for SCORE. Elik resides in Foster Township with her husband and two children.

Kennett graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois and joined the firm in 1997. He has significant experience in audits of governmental and not-for-profit entities, small business auditing and consulting, and individual and corporate tax preparation. He has served on boards and committees for various not-for-profit organizations. He is also a presenter for SCORE. Kennett resides in Wood River with his wife and son.

McVicar is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois. He joined the firm in 2001 and has significant experience in audits of governmental and not-for-profit entities, and individual and corporate tax preparation. He has also obtained certification in the area of forensic accounting. McVicar resides in Troy with his wife and two children.

Shrewsberry graduated from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky and joined the firm in 2007. She has significant experience in individual tax preparation, governmental and HUD auditing, and Medicare and Medicaid cost report preparation. Shrewsberry resides in Edwardsville with her husband and daughter.

Elik, Kennett, McVicar, and Shrewsberry are all members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Illinois Society of Certified Public Accountants. McVicar is also a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

