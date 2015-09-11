C.J. Moran Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: C.J. Moran Parents: Megan Morris and Kevin Moran Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz Length: 19 in. Article continues after sponsor message Birthdate: 7/1/15 Hospital: St. Anthony's Siblings: Alisyn Moran (3) Grandparents: Jim and Kathi Morris of Brighton, Terry and Kim of Medora. Great Grandparents: Barb Morris of Haelwood, Leslie and Carolyn Moran of Carrolton. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip