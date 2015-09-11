C.J. Moran
September 11, 2015 1:52 PM
Name: C.J. Moran
Parents: Megan Morris and Kevin Moran
Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz
Length: 19 in.
Birthdate: 7/1/15
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Alisyn Moran (3)
Grandparents: Jim and Kathi Morris of Brighton, Terry and Kim of Medora.
Great Grandparents: Barb Morris of Haelwood, Leslie and Carolyn Moran of Carrolton.
