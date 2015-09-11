Name: C.J. Moran

Parents: Megan Morris and Kevin Moran

Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz

Length: 19 in.

Birthdate: 7/1/15

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Alisyn Moran (3)

Grandparents: Jim and Kathi Morris of Brighton, Terry and Kim of Medora.

Great Grandparents: Barb Morris of Haelwood, Leslie and Carolyn Moran of Carrolton.

