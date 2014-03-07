Civic Memorial's Pazzazz Dance Team Wins at State Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. "Believe The Impossible." This was not Civic Memorial's Pazzazz Dance Team's motto, but it perfectly described their journey through the 2013-2014 competition season. After many setbacks, trials, and tribulations, Pazzazz Dance Team competed last weekend at their state competition in Peoria, Illinois. Not only did they win first place in Pom, Open Dance, and Lyrical. They were also crowned "Grand Champions" of 1A dance. Along with this, they made Pazzazz Dance Team history by being the first ever team to be named first place in pom. Following this competition their title count is 21 first place titles state-wide and 2 national titles. Article continues after sponsor message Photographed: (Left to Right) Top Row: Coaches Calvin Soon, Alyssa Courtoise, Trisha Frazier, Craig Wilson

3rd Row: Alyssa Tite, Sidney Simmons, Mallory Griggs, Janelle Turner, Taylor Walker, Madi Korte

2nd Row: Abbey Little, Jenni Britton, Kayla Paslay, Abby Downs, Katlyn Kochel, Brian Seals

1st Row: Kimme Mayes, Brittany Coleman, Heather Ridens, Demi Bollinger, Megan Wuellner, Rebecca Morgan, Kiana Stevenson