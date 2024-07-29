BETHALTO - In a display of athletic prowess and determination, the Civic Memorial High School boys' track team concluded an impressive season at the State Finals in Charleston. One of the most remarkable performances of the state track series was the 4x800 team of Lucas Naugle, Tulio Zampieri, Justice Eldridge and D.J. Dutton, who finished fifth in a new school record time of 7:51.34 after breaking their school record in the preliminaries on Friday.

"We medaled in the 4x800 three consecutive years!" CM head coach Jake Peal said.

The CM 800 relay squad are Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athletes of the Month.

"I am so proud of the legacy D.J., Lucas and Justice are leaving at CM," Coach Peal added. "I also can't wait to see what Max Weber and Tullio can do the next two years leaving their own mark!"

Dutton finished his CM career with a school record time of 1:56.58 for the 800 meters.

"This was D.J.'s fourth 800 of the weekend between two prelims and two finals," Coach Peal said. "Justice Eldridge finished his CM career with a school record time of 4:21.29 in the 1,600! This was after Justice ran two phenomenal legs of the 4x800 this weekend and a 1,600 prelim."

Congratulations to CM's 4x800 boys relay team for such an incredible finish at state.

"Overall, the team's achievements on state finals day reflect a culmination of hard work and dedication," CM head boys coach Jake Peal said. "As the seniors depart, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, the future looks promising with athletes like Max Weber and Tullio poised to continue making their mark in the years to come."

Again, congrats to the CM 4 x 800 relay team for their Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month accolade.

