ALTON – Whether you are a student, parent, or football fan, any start to a post-COVID-19 Pandemic sports schedule is exciting. For Friday night's opponents, they launched their season with full sections of cheering fans and maskless competition. Both the Marquette Explorers and the Civic Memorial Eagles were seeking their first win of the season under the lights of the beautiful Public School Stadium. Players competed on the field and the student sections competed with their voices. But there can only be one winner.

Kickoff for the Marquette versus Civic Memorial football game started under the colorful skies of a warm fall night. Civic Memorial started the game with confidence and speed. The Eagles set the tone for the game and the Explorers never caught up. After multiple touchdowns and field goals for one team, the Purple, White, and Gold would go into halftime up 34-0.

For Civic Memorial, the message must have been to stick to the game plan. As for the Explorers, it was clear that their coaching staff pulled some of the right strings; just not enough of them.

At the end of the game, the Eagles would score two more touchdowns and allow only one against for a final score of 48-7.

Junior Bryer Arview was outstanding for Civic Memorial with an 11 for 16 for 150 yards and three touchdowns effort at quarterback. He also rushed for a touchdown. Luke Parmentier had six catches for 97 yards and Logan Turbyfill had four receptions for 43 yards. Parmentier also had two interceptions.

The highlight for Marquette Catholic was a Michael Allen pass to Johnny Everage has scampered 66 yards for a score. The Explorers’ Allen was 11 of 21 passing for 153 yards and two interceptions.

Matching the Explorers in volume and frequency from start to finish, Civic Memorial’s fans also came to play. Not only did the Eagles’ football team win the game, but their fans also seemed to win bragging rights. At the end of it all, the Eagles and their fans held their flag high and proud while they passed the whole Marquette fanbase with triumphant chants.

Purple and white could celebrate tonight while the Blue and Gold have to get back to the drawing board to prepare for Week No. 2 of the football season.

