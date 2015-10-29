BETHALTO - Throughout the 2015 football season, the Civic Memorial High School Eagles varsity squad (7-2) put in all of the hard work necessary to earn them their first playoff appearance since 2010.

CM Head Coach Justin Winslow is extremely proud of the young men on his team heading into this Saturday afternoon’s home playoff game against the Mater Dei Catholic High School Knights (6-3) of Breese at 1:00 p.m.

“It’s a great reward for our seniors and our school to go to the playoffs this season,” Winslow said. “It’s our first time since 2010 that we’ve been in, and we’re ready to celebrate that this weekend.”

At the Eagles’ home of Hauser Field, the squad holds a 3-1 record, losing only to Highland High School on Oct. 2 On the road, the Eagles are 4-1, falling to the undefeated Triad High School Knights on Oct. 16.

During the regular season, the Eagles scored an average of 39 per game, allowing their opponents to only score an average of 24 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights are not strangers to Hauser Field, as the Eagles have competed against their team in non-conference play in the past.

“Mater Dei is a different team now than when we played them a few years ago,” Coach Winslow said. “They’re a really good team, but they are whole new team since we last saw them. It’s a good challenge for our guys.”

As an independent team that is not a part of a conference, the Knights finished the regular season against Waterloo High School, losing against the Bulldogs 28-21 at the final buzzer.

During the Knights’ three home game appearances, the team went 3-0. However, when on the road, the team had a 3-3 record.

The Knights have a near identical record in the matter of average points scored per game (40) and points allowed to their opponents (24).

The two teams, clearly closely matched and full of determination, are both eager to make it out of this Halloween afternoon game the victor.

In Coach Winslow’s case, he simply hopes his team can bring the right stuff to the table and survive to climb their way up the playoff ladder.

More like this:

Related Video: