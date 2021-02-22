BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles came into the anticipated game Monday night against Jersey's girls at Bethalto with a 5-1 record while the Lady Panthers carried in a 6-0 mark. However, this time, it was all Lady Eagles from the start, with CM notching a 56-29 win.

The Lady Eagles had three players in double figures with Claire Christeson and Tori Standefer both with 15 points while Kelbie Zupan had 10. The Lady Panthers were led by Chole White with 13 points and Tessa Crawford with 8 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Us giving up turnovers in the first six or seven minutes and letting them get a double-digit lead hurt us," Jersey head coach Kevin Strebel said. "The games before this we were not really pressured then tonight we faced CM, who pressures a lot. We now know what to expect when we play them again in a couple of weeks.”



The Eagles led the Panthers 20-8 after the first quarter. CM then pushed the lead to 29-15 going into the half. After halftime, the Eagles jumped out to a 40-24 lead. In the fourth quarter, CM outscored Jersey 16 to 5 to close the game.

Both CM and Jersey's girls stand 6-1 overall after Monday's contest.

More like this: