BETHALTO – Civic Memorial's girls' basketball team recently showcased their skills in a summer shootout, competing against teams including Edwardsville, Nashville, Triad, and Springfield High. The event highlighted the potential of the squad under the leadership of new head coach Jeff Durbin.

Durbin expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his varsity team, noting the depth and talent present on the roster. "I couldn’t be more pleased than I am at the moment with our varsity girls team," Durbin said. "We have high expectations for them with such depth involved with the squad."

One of the standout moments of the shootout was a game against Nashville, where Civic Memorial played a team that was ranked second in the state, managing to keep the game within six points. Durbin praised his team’s performance, stating, "The girls looked outstanding in that game."

In addition to their strong showing against Nashville, Civic Memorial also delivered commendable efforts against Springfield High and Triad. Durbin emphasized the importance of these summer games beyond just the win-loss record. "We are having a good summer," he said. "It is not just wins and losses, but we play with a lot of sets and offensive stuff that once the season starts we don’t have much time to do."

The shootout provided an opportunity for the team to refine their strategies and build cohesion ahead of the upcoming season. Durbin's focus on development and preparation suggests a promising outlook for Civic Memorial as they move forward.



