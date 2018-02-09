BETHALTO - Shortly after school, Civic Memorial's Brayden Pierce and Travis Wallace signed their letters of intent to officially continue their academic and football careers on Wednesday afternoon.

Pierce will be attending Warner University and Elmhurst College is the destination for Wallace.

Warner University is small Christian school located in Lake Wales, Fla., which is in central Florida. Wallace will stay in state as Elmhurst is one of the many suburbs around Chicago. The college is about an hour drive outside of downtown.

On the field, Pierce was a dual-threat quarterback and also excelled at the defensive back position. He started at various positions for three seasons for the Eagles, including special teams his sophomore year.

Wallace played on both sides of the ball in the trenches as an offensive guard and defensive tackle. He was a two-year starter and stood out at guard.