BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School three-sport athlete junior Logan Turbyfill has been exceptional on each of his Eagles' teams.



For his efforts in all his sports, Turbyfill is the Tom Lane State Farm Athlete of the Month.

“My parents are my number one supporters and always will be," he said. "I would say my dad has pushed me to be the best version of me on and on the field. It's so much easier when you have someone that's been there with you your whole life pushing you and teaching you that work ethic, it's just an amazing thing to experience.”

Turbyfill is coached by Mike Parmentier for football and was coached by Jared Reynolds in basketball.

“I have been playing football for about 12 years," Turbyfill said. "What I like most about the sport is the brotherhood you create with one another. Every football team I've ever been a part of has always been that brotherhood that I wished everyone would experience. I have been playing basketball for as long as I can remember. I could say that on the basketball court my favorite thing about basketball is that you don't have to be the most talented basketball player as long as you're hustling and giving your all for those 32 minutes and you've done your job. That has always been my role on the basketball court.”

Turbyfill said high school sports help build his character ever since his freshman year. He feels like he has grown tremendously as a student and athlete throughout his high school career.

Throughout his high school career, he felt like he has always had a leader mentality just always wanting to get better individually and as a team.

“I am hoping to continue playing football in college," he said. "That has always been the dream since I was little. I do not know where I will be attending college. I have my options open at the moment but hopefully, I can narrow it down sooner than later.”

Turbyfill started his career as a member of the Alton Renegades football organization.

"As a team, we had great success," he said of the Renegades. "We won a Hall of Fame national championship in Canton, Ohio, in 2017 and another national championship in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 2016.”

