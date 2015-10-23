BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial High School Eagles football team has a final opportunity to increase their 6-2 season record with their non-conference matchup against Mt. Zion High School at home at 7 tonight.

After falling last Friday to the undefeated Triad High School Knights 35-13, the team knows that this match should be taken as seriously as any other match this season.

CM Head Coach Justin Winslow's team has had a very successful season and ending the season with only two losses under their belt would be a good goal to achieve.

"Mt. Zion is a really good football team that presents a lot of challenges for us," Winslow said.

Not only is this the last game of the regular season, this is the last time the team's senior class will have an opportunity to play with their teammates in front of their home crowd. The Class of 2016's football players, as well as marching band members, cheerleaders and dancers will all be celebrated in the Senior Night ceremony before the game.

"It's going to be a really emotional night for these guys," Coach Winslow said.

The Braves of Mt. Zion, similar to the Eagles, have a 6-2 record. In their away games, they have a 2-2 record. They have scored an average of 40 points per game over the past eight weeks of play.

Trailing behind Mt. Zion with an average of around 38 points per game, the Eagles have had a tough few weeks of play. After being defeated by Highland High School in a 35-27 loss, the Eagles bested Waterloo High School by three points the week after 31-28.

With the seventh win for both teams on the line for their overall record, both teams are eager to get ready for postseason play. The seventh win of the season is a determining factor on whether Civic Memorial will host a playoff game this postseason.

"With the amount of conference points we have, win number seven would give us a good chance," Winslow said. "We just have to play hard and hopefully play like we have been throughout the season."

