BETHALTO/JERSEYVILLE- For the first time in quite a while, the Civic Memorial High School Eagles football team has kicked off the season a strong 3-0 start.

“You know, we’re getting better,” Head Coach Justin Winslow said, maintaining a humble attitude towards his team who has been offensively dominating in the first non-conference games of the season.

In this Friday’s battle against the Jersey High School Panthers, the Eagles are attempting to buckle down to secure their first conference win on the Panthers’ home turf. However, Winslow states that although the Panthers are the Eagles’ rival, it should all be business as usual for his team.

“It is a rivalry and the kids do get a bit excited,” Winslow said, “But it’s only one game.”

Jersey coach Dave Jacobs said Civic Memorial is 3-0 and has been playing very well. He said there is a lot of excitement around Jersey about hosting the game and being picked up as the St. Louis Rams Game of the Week.

"We need to play better on defense," he said. "We need to cut down on penalties and make sure we give our offense the football more. We are trying to bring our young kids along and get better every game."

Having scored an average of 33 points in their past three games, the Panthers have put up a great fight against their opponents. Although they are 0-3 in their non-conference games, there is no doubt that they have prepared to give the Eagles their all in the upcoming game.

“Jersey presents some problems that we haven’t seen yet this year,” Winslow said, “But we’re just focused to take a good trip and have a good outing on Friday.”

The matchup caught the attention of the St. Louis Rams, after the two teams were chosen as the Rams Game of the Week by online voters. At the game, the St. Louis Rams Street Team will be present to pump up the fans. The winning coach will be named Rams Coach of the Week and the winning team will receive a $1,000 grant as well as a Shadowman Sports Pro Tackle dummy system in a postgame ceremony.

