BETHALTO - It was a back-and-forth game in Bethalto Thursday night. The Highland Bulldogs were able to get past Civic Memorial 38-32.

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter 9 to 8. CM was able to take a 20 to 19 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, The Eagles only scored one point while the Bulldogs scored 4 points to take a 23 to 21 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were able to hold a 38 to 32 lead to win but the Eagles never stopped till the end.

Sam Buckley was CM's top scorer with 14 points, Logan Turbyfil and Jevon Serafini had 6 on the night. The Bulldogs were led by Cade Altadonna with 12 points and Joe Jansen with 11 points.

Civic Memorial is 0-4 on the year.

