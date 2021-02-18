Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BETHALTO - It was a back-and-forth game in Bethalto Thursday night. The Highland Bulldogs were able to get past Civic Memorial 38-32.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter 9 to 8. CM was able to take a 20 to 19 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, The Eagles only scored one point while the Bulldogs scored 4 points to take a 23 to 21 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were able to hold a 38 to 32 lead to win but the Eagles never stopped till the end.

Sam Buckley was CM's top scorer with 14 points, Logan Turbyfil and Jevon Serafini had 6 on the night. The Bulldogs were led by Cade Altadonna with 12 points and Joe Jansen with 11 points.

Civic Memorial is 0-4 on the year.

More like this:

Oct 7, 2023 - Edwardsville Roars Back From 24-7 Halftime, 31-14 Third Quarter Deficits For Thrilling 49-45 Win Over Lancers

Sep 30, 2023 - Piasa Birds Get Back To .500 With Win Over Staunton – Must Win Two Of Final Three Games To Make Playoffs

6 days ago - Shells Storm Past Oilers In Inaugural "Refinery Bowl"

Oct 7, 2023 - Shells Win Big And Capture Cahokia Conference Crown

Aug 30, 2023 - Edwardville's Girls Volleyball Team Starts Season Off On High Note, Defeats O'Fallon 25-18, 25-18

 