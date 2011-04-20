April 20, 2011 – The 2011 Alton City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup was held on Saturday, April 16th.

More than forty 40 organizations picked up litter at various locations around Alton. Approximately one hundred fifty (150) bags of litter were removed during the event. Those involved included individuals, non-profit organizations, business organizations, religious groups, youth groups, and community oriented, service organizations.

In preparation for the cleanup, members of the Madison County SWAP Program picked up forty (40) bags of litter along the Beltline. On April 9th, over eighty (80) volunteers participated in the River Road Clean Up. Approximately, ninety (90) bags of recyclables, one hundred (100) bags of trash, and six (6) tires were removed along the River Road.

Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Gronemeier said, “I am pleased the community united to fight against litter. Litter makes our City look unhealthy and unsafe. I am pleased to see individuals and organization take part in the litter cleanups and I hope these individuals and organizations will adopt areas around town to keep litter free.”

The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee organizes the spring and fall litter cleanups. The Committee meets the first Thursday of each month, at 3:30 P.M., at Haskell House. For more information on the litter cleanups, on adopting areas of the City to pickup litter, or on the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, please contact Carolyn Gronemeier at 304-4315.

Pictures from the cleanup will be on the Photos section of the City of Alton’s website, http://www.alton-il.com.

