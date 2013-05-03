Alton City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup was held on Saturday, April 27th.

More than forty (40)organizations picked up litter at various locations around Alton. Approximately fifty-one (51) bags of litter were removed during the event. Those involved included individuals, non-profit organizations, business organizations, religious groups, youth groups, and community oriented, service organizations.

Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee Chairwoman Carolyn MacAfee said, “Despite a rainy day, I am pleased the community united to fight against litter. Litter makes our City look unhealthy and unsafe. I am pleased to see individuals and organizations take part in the litter cleanups and I hope these individuals and organizations will adopt areas around town to keep them litter free.”

The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee organizes the spring and fall litter cleanups. The Committee meets the first Thursday of each month, at 3:30 P.M., at Haskell House. For more information on the litter cleanups, on adopting areas of the City to pickup litter, or on the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, please contact Carolyn MacAfee at 304-4315.

