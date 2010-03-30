(Alton, IL) – In preparation for Earth Day, the 2010 Alton City-Wide Litter Spring Litter Cleanup will held on Saturday, April 17th, rain or shine, starting at 9:00 A.M. Interested individuals and groups can pick up free gloves and bags and get directions to their pickup area by stopping by one of the two registration areas at Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge on Third Street or at St. Patrick’s School at 5th and Central. Volunteers can also go out on their own and pickup litter in their own neighborhood.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst is supportive of the City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup. “Reducing litter is very important for the community not just from a good health perspective, but also from an aesthetic perspective,” said Hoechst. “When visitors come to town, we want to have our best foot forward and we want them to leave with an impression that Alton is a clean, safe, and historically rich community. Also, litter hurts the economic value of neighborhoods; one bad neighbor that doesn’t maintain his or her property can reduce the value of the entire neighborhood. Having a litter free community makes good economic sense for everyone.”

Director of Alton Marketplace Sara McGibany said, “Litter-free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride in Alton. To make this spring cleaning effort as successful as possible, we are making an appeal to groups (youth groups, service organizations, business associations, and other similar groups) to adopt sections of the main thoroughfares in town and clean them up on the 17th and beyond if they are so inclined."

The City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup is sponsored by the Alton Caring Corps, Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, Pride, Inc., Sierra Club, Alton Marketplace, Upper Alton Business Association, and the Weed & Seed Strategy. For more information or to adopt an area that is in need of attention, please contact the Alton Marketplace at 463-1016. Earth Day is April 22nd.

