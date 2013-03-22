With Spring just around the corner, several organizations are again planning the annual Alton City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup. The Cleanup will be held on Saturday, April 27th, rain or shine, starting at 9:00 A.M.

“We hope to get a great turnout at this year’s Spring Cleanup,” said Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) Chairman Carolyn MacAfee. “Historically, several community service organizations and individuals have participated in this event and we hope to have similar success this year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Individuals and groups interested in planning or participating in the Alton City-Wide Litter Cleanup may contact Carolyn Dooley at 465-0326 or Carolyn MacAfee at 304-4315 for more information. Interested groups may sign up the day of the event at the Central Avenue entrance to Hellrung Park and at the Riverbender.com Community Center at 3rd and Belle Streets.

Interested residents do not have to wait for the two Cleanups. They can adopt areas to pickup trash by contacting the Office of Development and Housing at 463-3801. Residents can also report incidents of littering by downloading the Vehicle Littering Report from the City’s website, http://www.alton-il.com.

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at 1211 Henry Street, unless a work day is scheduled. These meetings and work days are open to the public. For more information on ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn MacAfee at 304-4315 or visit their website at http://alton-il.com/ABCCC.

More like this: