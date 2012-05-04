May 4, 2012 – Several organizations are again planning the annual Alton City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup. The Cleanup will be held on Saturday, May 19th, rain or shine, starting at 9:00 A.M.

“We hope to get a great turnout at this year’s Spring Cleanup,” said Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) Chairman Carolyn Macafee. “Historically, several community service organizations and individuals have participated in this event and we hope to have similar success this year.”

Individuals and groups interested in planning or participating in the Alton City-Wide Litter Cleanup may contact Carolyn Dooley at 465-3026 for more information. Additional information will be published closer to the date of the Cleanup.

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at 1211 Henry Street, unless a work day is scheduled. These meetings and work days are open to the public. For more information on ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn Macafee at 465-0859 or visit their website at http://alton-il.com/ABCCC.

