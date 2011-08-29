August 29, 2011 – With the beautiful fall colors just around the corner, several organizations are again planning the annual Alton City-Wide Fall Litter Cleanup. The Cleanup will be held on Saturday, September 10th, rain or shine, starting at 9:00 A.M. Interested individuals and groups can pick up free gloves and bags and get directions to their pickup area by stopping by one of the two registration areas at200 West Third Street or the Central Avenue Entrance toHellrungPark. Groups are also departing from Aunt Sam’s Uptown Eatery (2512 College) and Joe K’s Restaurant (2530 State) at 9:00. Volunteers can also go out on their own and pickup litter in their own neighborhood. Free donuts and beverages will be available at the sign-in stations.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst is supportive of the City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup. “Reducing litter is very important for the community not just from a good health perspective, but also from an aesthetic perspective,” said Hoechst. “When visitors come to town to view the fall colors, we want to have our best foot forward and we want them to leave with an impression thatAltonis a clean, safe, and historically rich community. Also, litter hurts the economic value of neighborhoods; one bad neighbor that doesn’t maintain his or her property can reduce the value of the entire neighborhood. Having a litter free community makes good economic sense for everyone.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s event will occur on the same day as the Park to Park Peace Walk and Picnic to End Violence. Registration for the Walk begins at 11:00 at theCentral Avenueentrance toHellrungPark. The walk toHaskellParkstarts at 11:30. This event is sponsored and coordinated by the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council.

The City-Wide Fall Litter Cleanup is organized by the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee and supported by the Alton Caring Corps, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council., Pride, Inc., Alton Marketplace, Upper Alton Business Association, the Weed & Seed Strategy, and a variety of other concerned organizations and individuals. For more information or to adopt an area that is in need of attention, please contact Carolyn Dooley at 465-3026.

More like this: