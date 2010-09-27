With the beautiful fall colors just around the corner, several organizations are again planning the annual Alton City-Wide Fall Litter Cleanup. The Cleanup will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, rain or shine, starting at 9:00 A.M. Interested individuals and groups can pick up free gloves and bags and get directions to their pickup area by stopping by one of the three registration areas at Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge on Third Street, St. Patrick’s School at 5th and Central, or in Upper Alton at the corner of Edwards and Washington. Volunteers can also go out on their own and pickup litter in their own neighborhood. Free donuts and beverages will be available at the sign-in stations.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst is supportive of the City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup. “Reducing litter is very important for the community not just from a good health perspective, but also from an aesthetic perspective,” said Hoechst. “When visitors come to town to view the fall colors, we want to have our best foot forward and we want them to leave with an impression that Alton is a clean, safe, and historically rich community. Also, litter hurts the economic value of neighborhoods; one bad neighbor that doesn’t maintain his or her property can reduce the value of the entire neighborhood. Having a litter free community makes good economic sense for everyone.”

Director of Alton Marketplace Sara McGibany said, “Litter-free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride in Alton. To make this fall cleaning effort as successful as possible, we are making an appeal to groups (youth groups, service organizations, business associations, and other similar groups) to adopt sections of the main thoroughfares in town and clean them up on the 2nd and beyond if they are so inclined."

To promote the anti-litter program, the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee sponsored a poster contest for middle school students. Posters are currently on display at Alton Square Mall. Winning students will be invited to the October 13th City Council meeting and awarded Fifty Dollars ($50).

The City-Wide Fall Litter Cleanup is organized by the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee and supported by the Alton Caring Corps, Downtown Alton Inc., Pride, Inc., Alton Marketplace, Upper Alton Business Association, and the Weed & Seed Strategy. For more information or to adopt an area that is in need of attention, please contact Carolyn Dooley at 465-3026.

