ST. LOUIS — CITYPARK, St. Louis CITY SC's Major League Soccer stadium, is set to host one of the country's most storied collegiate soccer rivalries for the second consecutive year.

On Sunday, September 8, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and Saint Louis University (SLU) will compete in the historic Bronze Boot match, where SIUE and SLU men's soccer teams will vie for regional pride and bragging rights. Adding to the excitement, both universities' women's soccer teams will also take the field, promising an action-packed day of competitive local NCAA Division I soccer. The women's match kicks off at 3:30 p.m., followed by the men's match at 6:30 p.m.

The Bronze Boot rivalry, symbolizing the rich soccer history of the St. Louis region, set an NCAA attendance record with 22,512 fans packing Busch Stadium on October 30, 1980, to witness the SLU Billikens and the SIUE Cougars in action.

"The SIUE and SLU matchup not only honors the esteemed tradition of collegiate soccer in our region but also shines a spotlight on the vibrant soccer culture that CITYPARK is dedicated to nurturing," said Diego Gigliani, President and General Manager of St. Louis CITY SC. "Last year, we witnessed firsthand the profound impact this event has on our local community, and we are thrilled to see CITYPARK continue to play a pivotal role in this significant chapter of collegiate soccer history."

The Billikens hold a 27-10-3 advantage in the men's overall series, including a 23-6-3 lead in the Bronze Boot series. The Cougars claimed the Bronze Boot trophy with a 2-0 victory at CITYPARK last year, marking their first win against the Billikens since 1982.

The women's teams have faced off eight times since 2011, with SLU leading 7-1-1 in the series. Last year, the Billiken women came back from an early deficit against SIUE to secure a 5-1 victory, showcasing their offensive prowess.

Beyond the thrilling matches, fans of all ages can immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere filled with diverse local food options, ensuring an unforgettable experience at CITYPARK.

Article continues after sponsor message

"SIUE is thrilled to be participating in the historic Bronze Boot matchup at CITYPARK," said Andrew Gavin, SIUE Director of Athletics. "This first-class venue and the staff at St. Louis CITY SC provided an incredible experience for our men's and women's soccer teams last year, and we are excited to again battle with SLU and spotlight high-level collegiate soccer in our region."

"We are thrilled to partner with St. Louis CITY SC and CITYPARK to once again showcase NCAA soccer in our community," SLU Director of Athletics Chris May said. "We couldn't be happier with the outlook of our Billiken soccer teams. The women's team will be looking for its seventh straight conference championship and is coming off an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. Our men's team has a great recruiting class and is expected to contend nationally once again.

"It is an unbelievable experience for our student-athletes to compete in a world-class facility like CITYPARK," May said. "We thank SIUE AD Andrew Gavin as well as Carolyn Kindle, Lindsey Sharp, Jason Thein and the entire St. Louis CITY SC organization for helping put together this great event on the St. Louis sports calendar."

Tickets

General admission tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. CT. (One ticket provides access to both the men's and women's matches). Tickets are $20, and $10 per person for groups of 10 or more. (Please note, fees will apply.)

To purchase tickets, visit www.seatgeek.com.

For group tickets, please email groupticketing@stlcitysc.com or call 314-924-6800.

· Wednesday, June 26 – tickets on sale to general public at 10:00 a.m.

More like this: