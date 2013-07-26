With the signature of Mayor Brant Walker on Wednesday, the City of Alton executed grant agreements with the Federal Railroad Administration to obligate funds in the TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grant award for the development of the planned multi-modal transit facility at the former Wadlow golf course.

"The execution of these grant agreements with the Federal Railroad Administration is a monumental step forward in the development of this important project," said Mayor Brant Walker. "This project will make Alton a transportation hub, and will spur vital economic development in the area."

"I want to thank Greg Caffey, Director of Development & Housing, and consultant Phil Roggio for their tireless work on behalf of this project," continued Walker. "I also want to recognize my predecessor, Tom Hoechst, for his hard work in initiating this project, and for his successful efforts to convince our state and federal lawmakers of the importance of this project."

"This project represents a vital component in our ability to revitalize the City of Alton and make it a destination for rail commuters and tourists," added Walker. "I look forward to working with city, state, and federal officials to continue the progress on this project and make it a reality."

In 2011, the City of Alton was awarded a $13.8 million dollar TIGER grant through the US Department of Transportation for the development of a multi-modal transit facility to accommodate the expansion of high-speed rail service from Chicago to Alton. This mixed used development will include the construction of an approximately 8,000 sq. ft. train station, mass transit connections, bicycle/pedestrian trail heads and retail development. The project further includes infrastructure improvements to Golf Road, Barons Commerce Parkway and the construction of a new access road to serve the site.

The City of Alton will now proceed with the process of procuring consulting services for the design and engineering phase of the project. Design and engineering on this project is anticipated to continue through the second quarter of 2014.

