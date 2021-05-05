ALTON - Alton Mayor Walker and Public Works Director Bob Barnhart are extremely excited about the city's approval of $419,315 in federal funding for the ongoing Safe Routes to School improvements project.

The City Of Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart announced recently the East-West Gateway Council of Government Board of Directors has approved the city's application for TAP funding for Phase III Safe Routes to School improvements. The project is designed as Phase III to connect improvements already made under the program.

"The proposed work consists of the construction of a new 10-foot wide shared use path for bicycles and pedestrians along Rock Spring Drive from Memorial Drive to Brown Street," Barnhart said. "In addition to this, the existing sidewalk along the north side of College Avenue will be replaced with a new 10-foot wide path from 145 feet west of Rock Spring Drive to 230 feet east of Rock Spring Drive."

Barnhart and Walker closed by saying: "The project further demonstrates the city's commitment to improving quality of life and infrastructure issues for our residents. By bringing federal dollars to our community, we are able to rebuild our city while supporting our businesses and promoting jobs for our local trade members."

