September 19, 2012 – CodeRED early warning system is now available to residents of the City of Alton. Madison County joined CodeRED and the service is available County-wide.

CodeRED allows residents to receive alerts ranging from severe weather, including tornados, to missing children on their telephones. This system works for both landlines and cell phones.

“This is a huge money saver for the City,” said Mayor Tom Hoechst. “Tornado sirens are very expensive for a town with rolling terrain like Alton’s. This service allows residents to be notified of bad weather and other public news and emergencies on their cell phones and home phones.”

“The key for the success of CodeRED is to have a large number of residents sign up,” said Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold. “CodeRED gives emergency management agencies the ability to contact large numbers of people very quickly, which is important when seconds count.”

Those interested in joining CodeRED or finding out more information can click on the CodeRED button on the City’s website, http://www.alton-il.com, or on the Police Department’s website, http://www.altonpolice.com.

There will also be a CodeRED enrollment during the Open House at the Fire Department’s Station One on 20th Street on October 7th from Noon until 4:00 P.M.

