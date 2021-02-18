WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River will soon supply the 911 dispatchers staff for the Village of Bethalto.

Wood River already provides 911 dispatch for Wood River, East Alton, Roxana, South Roxana and Hartford. A contract between the City of Wood River and Village of Bethalto for the 911 dispatch contract was recently signed.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said with the new Wood River Police Command Center and software it makes the conversion to add Bethalto much easier. The new command center is completely state-of-the-art. Maguire said one of the Bethalto 911 dispatchers will be added to the staff in Wood River and she said a few dispatchers will be added in total.

“This is a good addition for Wood River and a good addition for Bethalto,” the mayor said. “It will good to hire one of the Bethalto 911 dispatchers because they know the streets there and everything. This just jells the other cities we are dispatching with other fire and police for fires, emergency rescues and medical calls.”

