City Of Wood River Announces Boil Order Lifted For Jackson Lane And Vaughn Drive
October 13, 2020 3:55 PM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - The City Wood River announced Tuesday afternoon that the
boil order for Jackson Lane and Vaughn Drive has been lifted.
The City of Wood River thanked residents for their cooperation.
