ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the City’s partnership with Walgreens and the Regional Health Commission to help churches, non-profits, community organizations and more to schedule vaccination events at their block parties and other functions.

The tool, posted on the Regional Health Commission’s website, allows groups to request vaccinations at community events through regional health partners, with Walgreens being the newest addition. When entities register, a health partner will reach out to get more details and potentially schedule an opportunity.

“I’ve made sure my entire family is vaccinated against COVID-19, and the City of St. Louis continues to increase our efforts to protect residents from the virus,” said Mayor TIshuara O. Jones. “St. Louis appreciates the work of partners like Walgreens and the Regional Health Commission in working to connect communities to vaccination opportunities.”

Walgreens will be administering vaccinations at License Collector Mavis Thompson’s Food Truck Festival this week on August 19 and 20 at St. Louis City Hall from 12pm to 6pm.

"Walgreens has been focused on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the pandemic,” said Jordan Millham, Healthcare Supervisor at Walgreens in St. Louis. “We're excited to partner with the City of St. Louis and the Regional Health Commission to make it as easy as possible for everyone who's eligible to be vaccinated, which helps get our nation closer to finally beating this pandemic.”

“We are proud to participate in a partnership that prioritizes the health and well-being of our communities that have borne a disproportionate burden of the impact of COVID-19 and its aftermath,” said Angela Brown, CEO of the Regional Health Commission. “This partnership is an important step in our commitment to deepen bi-directional relationship-building between health systems, governmental and community partners that centers informed choice and ease of access to the resources and supports our region needs in the face of this pandemic and beyond. Vaccinatestl.org strives to serve as a bridge to connect our community with our medical partners across the region.”

