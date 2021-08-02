ST. LOUIS - Following the end of the federal eviction moratorium on Saturday, the City of St. Louis will begin direct payment to tenants for housing assistance and use local funds to expedite applications. There are more than 3,000 eviction cases that are pending on the docket in the City of St. Louis.

“My administration allocated nearly $3 million to get more shots in arms and expedite rental and utility assistance for families, and we continue to streamline the process to reach families at risk of eviction,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Confronting both these crises is essential to protect St. Louis families and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Previously, federal rules required rental and utility assistance to go directly to landlords or utility companies, but updated US Treasury guidelines note the unwillingness of some landlords to participate in the program, and now allow funds to go directly to tenants. Residents in need of rental and utility assistance should dial 2-1-1, call 800-427-4626 or email 211cares@stl.unitedway.org. Full eligibility criteria can be found on the City’s website.

Last week Mayor Jones took executive action to increase funding for connecting residents to rental assistance programs with legal assistance, public benefits navigators, and bridge housing. President Lewis Reed’s refusal to bring his bill in line with US Treasury regulations per the City Counselor and compliance auditor continues to hold up millions of dollars in direct relief that would help increase City’s vaccination rate, provide $500 direct payments and housing assistance to families, and address the root causes of crime to improve public safety.

