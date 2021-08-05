ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis is now offering a hiring incentive to fill vacant positions within the Refuse Division to address an ongoing staff shortage exacerbated by a hiring freeze, which was lifted earlier this May. Applicants who meet the qualifications for Heavy Equipment Operator II will be offered a $3,000 hiring incentive by the Refuse Division upon hiring.

"This $3,000 hiring incentive is a great opportunity for individuals looking for good work with the City of St. Louis," said Refuse Commissioner Todd Waelterman. "The City continues to work aggressively to fill vacancies and deliver services to residents."

City employees who successfully refer individuals to Refuse jobs will receive a one-time $1,000 bonus. The City of St. Louis continues its push to fill more than 100 Civil Service jobs, all of which start at $15 an hour. Applicants are encouraged to to apply online at http://stlouis-mo.gov/jobs or call the Department of Personnel at (314) 622-4308 for more information.

