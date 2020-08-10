ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis Mayor Lydia Krewson announced today the city is considering additional restrictions if COVID-19 cases do not stop rising.

In her Monday afternoon Facebook briefing, said she will come forward with some possible restrictions if the numbers continue to increase as of Wednesday.

Krewson said the city reported 5,103 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. She also added that the city is averaging 60 new COVID-19 cases a day. The city of St. Louis had 174 COVID-19-related deaths.

Krewson said there were 61 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday and 81 on Sunday.

"We are continuing to run higher with the COVID cases than we would like," she said. "Of the cases reported last week through Sunday, 27.5 percent were in their 20s and 23 percent in their 30s, so that is nearly 50 percent of our new cases in the 20s and 30s. It is a difficult situation, those in their 20s and 30s might not typically get as sick as others, but they will expose the virus to older people who may have underlying health conditions."

Krewson would not elaborate on what additional restrictions might be imposed in the city, but said if the trend continues to Wednesday, she will discuss those possibilities.

"We are working to figure out how to reduce spread 20-year-olds," she said.

