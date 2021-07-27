ST. LOUIS - Today, the City of St. Louis announced new vaccination incentives for nearly 6,000 City Civil Service employees. Employees who complete vaccination will be eligible to receive $100 in gift cards, and employees can use paid time off to go get vaccinated. The announcement comes on the heels of new mask mandates implemented by both the City and the County to stop the spread of COVID-19 as Missouri’s case average reaches a 6-month high, the second highest in the country.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the best way for St. Louisans to protect their families and greatly reduce their chance of ending up in the ICU, and we are using many different tools in our toolbox to encourage vaccination,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We are actively monitoring COVID-19 cases in the region, and like many other employers, are evaluating whether to mandate vaccines for City employees to protect the public and our workforce.”

The City of St. Louis Department of Health will continue to host pop-up clinics at 1520 Market Street to help employees easily connect with vaccination options and explore pop-ups at other major City-owned facilities as well. The Department’s next clinic is at the Enterprise Center this Saturday, July 31, 10am - 2pm. Participants will receive a free pair of Cardinals tickets.

. A full list of upcoming Department of Health pop-up vaccination sites can be found on the department’s website.

