At 11:29 a.m. on February 2, 2021, police officers from the City of Moline Acres responded to a call for service of a shooting in the 9800 block of Omega Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The City of Moline Acres Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

