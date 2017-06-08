JERSEYVILLE - The City of Jerseyville will be holding the annual Independence Day fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30pm.

The display will ignite from the Jerseyville American Legion Fairgrounds, located at 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The display is sponsored by the City of Jerseyville and American Legion Post 492.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information, please contact Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this:

5 days ago - Come Scare Up Some Fun At Jerseyville Public Library In October

2 days ago - Grandpa Gang Welcomes Christmas Spirit, Decorates Rock Springs Park

Sep 23, 2023 - Veterans Festival Starts Strong: Pictures Of Global War On Terrorism Wall

Aug 14, 2023 - D.A.R.E. Car-Truck-Motorcycle Show Returns For 31st Year

4 days ago - Jerseyville Woman Charged With Residential Arson

 