EDWARDSVILLE - Weather dependent, Monday, November 9, 2020, The City of Edwardsville will replace a culvert in the 7600 Block of Goshen Road (between Ridgeview Road and El Pine Estates). This installation will require a full closure of Goshen Road beginning at 7:00 AM. The roadway is expected to be opened to traffic at the end of the day.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. During the closure, a detour route will be posted. Motorists will be required to utilize Ridgeview Road, Governors Parkway, Illinois Route 143, and Staunton Road to avoid the closure. The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

