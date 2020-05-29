City Of Edwardsville Water Division Plans To Begin Flushing Water Mains/Hydrants Next Week
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Public Works Water Division will be flushing water mains/hydrants beginning next week as part of the regular maintenance program.
"This program will continue on Monday, June 1, 2020, with Routes 10, 11, and 12, next week," Julie Martin, Edwardsville Public Works Superintendent of Operations, said Friday in a release. "The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works department at (618) 692-7535.
"You may also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the City’s website at www.cityofedwardsville.com. Periodically, during this work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines. This annual maintenance program is very important. It helps to ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses."
Martin added: "We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety."
Route 10 Streets:
Lewis Road
Lincoln Knolls Drive
Yellowhammer Crossing
Windsor Court
Weber Drive
Kimberlin Court
Castle Court
Prestonwood Drive
Cherie Court
Cameron Court
Suzanne Court
Terrace Cove
Court Timberlake Drive
