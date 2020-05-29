EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Public Works Water Division will be flushing water mains/hydrants beginning next week as part of the regular maintenance program.

"This program will continue on Monday, June 1, 2020, with Routes 10, 11, and 12, next week," Julie Martin, Edwardsville Public Works Superintendent of Operations, said Friday in a release. "The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works department at (618) 692-7535.

"You may also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the City’s website at www.cityofedwardsville.com. Periodically, during this work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines. This annual maintenance program is very important. It helps to ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses."

Martin added: "We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety."

Route 10 Streets:

Lewis Road

Lincoln Knolls Drive

Yellowhammer Crossing

Windsor Court

Weber Drive

Kimberlin Court

Castle Court

Prestonwood Drive

Cherie Court

Cameron Court

Suzanne Court

Terrace Cove

Court Timberlake Drive

