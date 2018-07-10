EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council amending the current language regarding sales of alcoholic beverages during last week’s council meeting.

The codified ordinances currently refer to the “sales to habitually intoxicated persons,” which is considered outdated and require addressing those “intoxicated” rather than “habitually intoxicated.”

“This updates language to align with Illinois statues and supports a sellers decision to refuse sale to an intoxicated person,” Alderman SJ Morrison said. “It’s putting us in compliance with state law. There’s some old language that refers to a habitually intoxicated person, so we’re cleaning that up a little bit because bartenders may not know if a person is habitually intoxicated.”

The additional updates will help to protect the seller and provide a penalty for possession of fake identification, with all of the language changes aligning the city ordinance with current Illinois state statutes.

